WELLINGTON May 17 The memory of an unidentified child who held up a sign reading "I Hate You Auckland" in the terraces during a 1997 match against bitter rivals Canterbury has captured the mood ahead of the New Zealand provinces' Super Rugby clash.

Christchurch's The Press newspaper re-published the controversial photograph of the small boy at Lancaster Park whose identity has remained a mystery despite the image's widespread circulation.

The teams' rivalry is unmatched for passion in New Zealand sporting circles, as noted by Blues coach John Kirwan as he finalised his side's preparations for their journey south.

"For me it's a test match and that's how it should be," Kirwan said of the intensity between the two sides.

"I can't wait, I'm really excited and the players are excited too," added Kirwan, a stalwart of the great Auckland provincial sides of the 1980s and 1990s.

"We're underdogs, going down there with everything against us - it doesn't get any better than that."

Much of the rivalry stems from the Ranfurly Shield - a challenge-based domestic competition that both sides dominated at different periods.

The competition ignited the greatest passion outside of All Blacks' test matches in the rugby-mad country until the advent of the provincial championship in 1976 and later, Super Rugby.

Kirwan's playing tenure included a memorable 28-23 Ranfurly Shield victory in 1985, when portions of the record crowd of 52,000 encroached upon the field as Canterbury pushed for a match-winning try after coming back from 24-0 down at halftime.

That Auckland team eventually laid the foundation for the Blues sides that clinched the first two titles in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition.

Since then, the team from New Zealand's most populous city have been dominated by their southern brethren.

"They deserve everything they've had," Kirwan said of the Crusaders' seven Super Rugby titles.

"They've been a fantastic franchise and have led the way for many of us and now it's time for us to get down there and earn some respect back and to do that we need to play for 80 minutes and be in a real battle."

Both sides are in still in playoffs contention with the Blues in fifth place in the standings on 41 points, ahead of Todd Blackadder's side in sixth on 38.

The Blues smashed the Crusaders 34-15 at Eden Park earlier this season, but last won in Christchurch in 2004.

That 38-29 victory ended in a typically colourful fashion with Blues flyhalf Carlos Spencer enraging the parochial crowd.

The flamboyant Spencer finished off a spectacular long-range try but deliberately ran to the corner to put the ball down, making his conversion attempt more difficult.

He then calmly converted from the sideline to deny the Crusaders a bonus point and made a gesture at the crowd as boos and cups of beer were hurled at him.

