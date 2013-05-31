May 31 Wallabies back Berrick Barnes missed a penalty with the last kick of the game to allow the Canterbury Crusaders a 23-22 comeback victory over the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby on Friday.

The Waratahs had looked to be on the brink of a first victory in Christchurch since 2004 but Barnes steered his kick across the face of the posts to bring an end to his team's hopes of a berth in the playoffs.

Crusaders flyhalf Dan Carter had given the home side the lead for the first time in the match with his third penalty six minutes from time and also converted the tries of forwards Corey Flynn and Matt Todd either side of halftime.

"We were lucky to get away with the win," flanker George Whitelock said in a post-match interview. "We don't want too many of those."

The Waratahs, packed with players who will join the Wallabies camp for the British and Irish Lions series on Sunday, crossed three times, through wingers Cam Crawford and Peter Betham in the first half and flyhalf Bernard Foley early in the second.

Betham's was the pick of the match, coming after openside flanker Michael Hooper burst upfield and beat All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg for pace before offloading to his winger, who somehow brushed off four tacklers to score.

Hooper was outstanding, particularly in the first half, as he underlined his claim for the Wallabies number seven shirt in the absence of the injured David Pocock.

The Crusaders tightened up their defence in the second half and when flanker Todd was driven over in a maul after 62 minutes, they always looked likely to overhaul the tiring Waratahs and keep their own playoff hopes alive.

Carter, the scourge of the 2005 Lions, converted Todd's score and added two more penalties, the last from nearly halfway, to send the Waratahs home with just a single bonus point.

"I thought our attitude tonight was really excellent and obviously we were just one kick short," said Waratahs skipper Dave Dennis, who did his chances of a place in the Australia back row no harm with an intercept to set up Foley's try.

