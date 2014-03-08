March 8 Flyhalf Tom Taylor slotted a penalty with four minutes remaining to help the Canterbury Crusaders sneak a 14-13 victory over the Stormers on Saturday to grab their first win of the Super Rugby season.

The seven-times champions dominated possession and territory, but a huge defensive effort by the visitors allowed them to build a 13-3 lead with 20 minutes remaining after Damian de Allende's try and eight points from the boot of flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis.

But the Crusaders, who lost their two opening matches, eventually breached the Stormers line with 10 minutes remaining as replacement centre Kieron Fonotia powered into the corner to cut the deficit, although Taylor missed the tricky conversion to level the scores.

The stand in flyhalf made no mistake six minutes later, though, with a 30 metre penalty, his third of the game, to put the home side in front before producing a try saving tackle on Nizaam Carr in the final minute as the South Africans suffered a second loss of the campaign. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)