May 11 A relentless Crusaders compiled a record Super Rugby score at Lang Park to crush the Queensland Reds 57-29 on Sunday and issue an ominous warning to their competition rivals.

In the teams' first meeting in Brisbane since the 2011 title-decider, the Reds edged the Crusaders 17-16 in a tight first half but shipped five tries after the break as the seven-times champions ran riot.

Wingers Nemani Nadolo and Johnny McNicholl each scored a brace of tries, with prop Wyatt Crockett and number eight Luke Whitelock also touching down as the Crusaders won a fifth game in a row to cement their place in the top six.

The 2011 champion Reds scored four tries to cadge a bonus point from the match but were belted across the ground and remain bottom of the Australia conference. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)