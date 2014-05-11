Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
May 11 A relentless Crusaders compiled a record Super Rugby score at Lang Park to crush the Queensland Reds 57-29 on Sunday and issue an ominous warning to their competition rivals.
In the teams' first meeting in Brisbane since the 2011 title-decider, the Reds edged the Crusaders 17-16 in a tight first half but shipped five tries after the break as the seven-times champions ran riot.
Wingers Nemani Nadolo and Johnny McNicholl each scored a brace of tries, with prop Wyatt Crockett and number eight Luke Whitelock also touching down as the Crusaders won a fifth game in a row to cement their place in the top six.
The 2011 champion Reds scored four tries to cadge a bonus point from the match but were belted across the ground and remain bottom of the Australia conference. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.