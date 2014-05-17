May 17 Replacement hooker Kyle Cooper scored a late try as the table-topping Sharks, at one stage reduced to 13 men, won their first game against the Canterbury Crusaders in New Zealand with a 30-25 victory in Christchurch on Saturday.

The South African side played more than 60 minutes of the game with 14 men after flanker Jean Deysel was sent off in the 16th minute for stamping on the face of loose forward Jordan Taufua, while Willem Alberts was sinbinned in the 64th for a professional foul.

Centre Sibusiso Sithole and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach also scored tries for the visitors with Frans Styen adding two conversions and two penalties before replacement Tim Swiel added a penalty and converted Cooper's try.

Colin Slade scored all the Crusaders points with a converted try and six penalties for the home side, who struggled to breach a strong Sharks defensive effort and made too many mistakes on the attack. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)