May 19 The Canterbury Crusaders responded to the verbal rocket they received from coach Todd Blackadder earlier in the week by clinically demolishing the Auckland Blues 59-12 in their Super Rugby match in Christchurch on Saturday.

The normally measured Blackadder, not prone to verbal outbursts, ripped into the seven-times champions after they lost 28-19 to the Melbourne Rebels last week and left them in no uncertain terms he expected better against the Blues.

The Crusaders ruthlessly responded.

Hooker Corey Flynn (twice), loose forwards Matt Todd and Richie McCaw, wingers Adam Whitelock and Zac Guildford, lock Luke Romano, scrumhalf Andy Ellis and replacement Tom Marshall all scored tries for the Crusaders.

All Blacks flyhalf Daniel Carter also resumed goal-kicking after recovering from a groin surgery and added six conversions before he was replaced by Tyler Bleyendaal, who added a late conversion.

The Christchurch-based side moved to 42 points and remained in the playoffs hunt in fifth-place overall and second in the New Zealand conference behind the Waikato Chiefs (45), who have a bye and will be awarded four points at the end of the round.

"We were clinical when we had the ball, played at the right end of the filed and the opportunites we got we made them count," McCaw said in a pitchside interview. "When it comes together like tonight, it's pretty pleasing."

While they had been lacking in execution and blighted by poor decision-making and terrible kicking last week in Melbourne, the Crusaders could do little wrong against the Blues at Rugby League Park.

Hard nosed, straight running that drew defenders and allowed players to be put into space also opened numerous holes in the Auckland defence and destroyed the Blues by halftime with five tries and a 31-0 lead.

The Blues, who had beaten the Lions last week to move off the bottom of the table, missed too many tackles and had no answer to the intensity the Crusaders forwards brought to the contact area.

The visitors had few opportunites to score and it took them until the final quarter before replacement Lachie Munro scored in the corner. He added a second try after the fulltime hooter had sounded.

"The Crusaders were outstanding. They were full of fire from their loss last weekend and we copped it," Blues captain Luke Braid said.

"Their tempo was really fast and it was hard for us to set a D (defensive) line."

