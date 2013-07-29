WELLINGTON, July 29 Canterbury Crusaders have kept faith with coach Todd Blackadder and given the former All Blacks captain a new contract despite being knocked out of the Super Rugby semi-finals.

The Crusaders were pipped 20-19 by defending champion Waikato Chiefs in the last four on Saturday, prolonging their wait for an eighth title for at least another year.

Blackadder had reportedly been under pressure to deliver the title in 2013 after a series of near misses.

The loss at Waikato Stadium was the Christchurch-based side's fourth semi-final loss in five years under their former captain. They also lost the 2011 final to Queensland Reds.

"Todd is a tremendous coach and inspirational leader and has the full backing of everyone at the Crusaders," chief executive Hamish Riach said in a statement. "We are delighted that he has re-signed to take us into another season."

Riach added that negotiations were at an advanced stage with Blackadder's three assistants - Tabai Matson, Dave Hewett and Aaron Mauger.

"This year was the first year that we have had a coaching resource made up of four dedicated coaches," he said.

"It has allowed the Crusaders a more specialised focus on our defence and attack play and we are pleased with the foundation the coaching staff have developed over the course of this season."

Blackadder replaced Robbie Deans after the 2008 season, the last time the team won the Super Rugby title.

Like Deans, the 41-year-old Blackadder was revered by fans in his home province, leading them to three titles as captain in 1998-2000. All of his assistants also played for the Crusaders and national side.

"As a new coaching group we have learnt a lot this season and I am delighted that the board have shown their faith in us and our ability," Blackadder said.

"I am looking forward to continuing this partnership over the coming season."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)