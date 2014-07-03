WELLINGTON, July 3 Canterbury Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder has thrown caution to the wind and named All Blacks duo Dan Carter and Kieran Read in the starting side for Saturday's crunch Super Rugby match against the Auckland Blues.

Carter will slot in at inside centre, with Colin Slade retaining his starting spot at flyhalf after recovering from a head-knock. IRB player of the year Read returns to number eight in favour of Luke Whitelock and takes back the captaincy.

Carter and Read played off the bench in the disappointing 16-9 loss to the Hurricanes last week, with Carter still working his way back after taking a six-month sabbatical and number eight Read easing in after concussion-related problems.

Having squandered a gilt-edged chance to take control of the New Zealand conference against the Hurricanes, the Crusaders lie third in the competition and could still crash out of the playoffs with losses to the Blues and the resurgent Otago Highlanders in next week's final round.

"Training this week has felt like the lead up to a final," Blackadder said in a team release.

"There was a huge amount of disappointment and frustration following last week's loss, but we've had to push that aside and put our full focus on this next opportunity.

"We know that the Blues are desperate for the win, but there is absolutely no lack of determination and desire amongst this squad so we can expect to see fireworks on Saturday night."

The Crusaders have been further boosted by the availability of Israel Dagg who returns at fullback after being sidelined with a knee injury suffered during the All Blacks' 3-0 series win over England.

The seven-times champions have also welcomed Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo back from international duty in a strong side for the clash in Christchurch.

"We have the advantage of playing at home ... that home crowd may just be the extra lift that makes the difference in what is going to be an epic battle," Blackadder said.

Though Australia's New South Wales Waratahs lead the competition ahead of the Durban-based Sharks, all five of New Zealand's teams remain in contention with two rounds to play.

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)