HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
(Fixes headline)
Feb 21 The Chiefs (New Zealand) beat the Crusaders (New Zealand) 18-10 (half-time 8-0) in a Super Rugby match at Christchurch's AMI Stadium on Friday.
Chiefs - Try: Robbie Fruean, James Lowe; Conversion: Aaron Cruden; Penalties: Cruden (2)
Crusaders - Try: Sam Whitelock; Conversion: Tom Taylor; Penalty: Taylor. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
WELLINGTON, March 12 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will be holding his breath over the next few days as a number of players in contention to play the British and Irish Lions in June were all injured in the latest round of Super Rugby.
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Jaguares flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored 21 points and his place kicking proved the difference as the Argentine side beat the Lions 36-24 in their first home match at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.