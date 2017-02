March 9 Waikato Chiefs (New Zealand) beat Canterbury Crusaders (New Zealand) 24-19 (halftime 16-6) in their Super Rugby match at Napier on Friday.

Scorers:

Chiefs - Tries: Liam Messam, Sona Taumalolo; Conversion: Aaron Cruden; Penalties: Cruden (4)

Crusaders - Try: Robbie Fruean; Conversion: Tyler Bleyendaal; Penalties: Bleyendaal (4)

