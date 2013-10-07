MELBOURNE Oct 8 The Chiefs will kick off their bid for a third successive Super Rugby title in 2014 with a tough away game in Christchurch against the Crusaders on Feb. 21 in a repeat of their blockbuster semi-final.

The Chiefs, who pipped Richie McCaw's Crusaders in a one-point thriller at Waikato Stadium in July to reach the final, start their campaign in the second round of the southern hemisphere's provincial tournament.

The competition begins on Feb. 15 with a South African derby double-header, starting with the Cheetahs hosting the newly promoted Lions in Bloemfontein before the Durban-based Sharks host the Bulls.

"Local derbies remain the preeminent focus of the early rounds as they have proven to be tremendous drawcards to establish early momentum and start the competition with the tribalism and passion that Super Rugby is renowned for," Greg Peters, CEO of governing body SANZAR, said in a media release.

The 17th round on June 27-28 will feature only Australian and New Zealand teams to allow for different schedules for June test matches across the southern hemisphere nations.

Australia's ACT Brumbies, last year's losing finalists in Hamilton, will have to wait until round 11 for a chance to avenge that defeat when they take on the Chiefs at home in Canberra.

The three-time champion Bulls, shock losers to the Brumbies in their home semi-final in Pretoria last year, enjoy a relatively smooth draw, hosting both of this year's finalists at home, but facing none of the non-South Africa teams that made the playoffs in away matches.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)