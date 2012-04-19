April 19 Australia loose forward Rocky Elsom could make his first appearance in this year's Super Rugby competition after being named as part of an extended bench for the New South Wales Waratahs' clash with the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Elsom, who is also the Waratahs captain, was named in an eight-man bench that will be reduced to seven before kickoff, after he said he had recovered from hamstring surgery that had kept him out of the first eight weeks of the competition.

Should Elsom play, it will be his first appearance for the Waratahs since 2008 after he returned to the side following a stint in Ireland with Leinster and an injury-ravaged two seasons with the ACT Brumbies.

"I'm happy to be back," Elsom said earlier this week before he was named on the bench by coach Michael Foley on Thursday. "I knew it would be a long haul when I had the surgery, it will be great to be free from restriction.

"Playing is the first step, even if its just a small amount at first. It's about getting back and being effective for the team, that's all I will be looking for at the moment."

Foley named an unchanged starting 15 for the fourth successive game with loosehead prop Benn Robinson again leading the side.

The Waratahs are in 10th place on 21 points, while the Rebels are in 12th on 14. The Waratahs, however, are just three points behind the Australian conference leading Brumbies, who face the Bulls in Pretoria. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford; greg.stutchbury@thomsonreuters.com; +64 4 802 7982; ReutersMessaging: greg.stutchbury.reuters.net@thomsonreuters.com. For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))