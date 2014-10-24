* Japan beats Singapore to host 18th Super Rugby team

* SANZAR confirms decision after executive meeting

* Singapore hopeful of hosting some games (Adds more quotes, details)

SYDNEY, Oct 24 Japan has beaten out Singapore as the preferred host for the 18th team in the expanded Super Rugby competition, governing body SANZAR said on Friday.

The southern hemisphere provincial competition will increase from 15 to 18 teams in 2016, with one team from South Africa and another from Argentina already awarded places.

Japan and Singapore were vying against each other for the last available spot with Japan getting the vote after a meeting of the South African, New Zealand and Australian Rugby (SANZAR) executive board.

"Compelling proposals were put forth by Japan and Singapore in what was a very competitive tender process and we thank both parties for their passion in sharing our vision to expand the competition to new fans, territories and commercial markets," SANZAR chief executive Greg Peters said in a statement.

"While ultimately edged out in this instance, Singapore presented a highly attractive bid and we will maintain a positive relationship with an eye to potentially working with them in the future.

"Following the Executive Committee's decision however, SANZAR will now work exclusively with the JRFU to finalise arrangements for their entry in to Super Rugby, subject to execution of the formal participation agreement."

The new format of the competition will feature two South African conferences, one of which will include the Asian team, and coincides with the renegotiation of the broadcasting agreements that financially underpin it.

The confirmation from SANZAR came just 24 hours after Singapore's bid team publicly conceded defeat to Japan, which has already been selected to host the 2019 World Cup.

The writing was on the wall for Singapore in July when SANZAR said geographic location was among the key criteria when shortlisting the two Asian bids.

Earlier this month, South African Rugby Union President Oregan Hoskins told reporters that Japan's bid proposal had been changed to include Singapore as a host for some of the matches.

It is understood Singapore would host up to four matches at their 55,000 seat, retractable roof National Stadium at the city-state's new $1 billion Sports Hub, although the format and number of games in the 2016 season is yet to be determined.

Media reports have also suggested Singapore could replace Tokyo as one of the host for the expanded IRB Sevens series in 2016.

The International Rugby Board is expected to announce the venues for the sevens series within the next few weeks.

Greg Series, the financial backer of the Singapore bid, said in a statement: "The news that the Japan team will play matches in Singapore is also welcomed, as knowing that they will need to invest in rugby in Singapore and South-East Asia in order to achieve that, is a consequence we warmly endorse, as this was a key and major component of our proposal." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Julian Linden, editing by Greg Stutchbury/Amlan Chakraborty)