Aug 2 Details of the Waikato Chiefs (New Zealand) and the Sharks (South Africa), who will contest the 2012 Super Rugby final at the Waikato Stadium, Hamilton on Saturday. (0735 GMT)

- -

Previous best finishes:

Chiefs - losing finalists in 2009

Sharks - losing finalists in 1996, 2001 and 2007

- -

Regular season record:

P W D L F A BP PTS

Chiefs 16 12 0 4 444 358 8 64

(Won New Zealand Conference, Second overall)

Sharks 16 10 0 6 436 348 11 59

(Third South Africa Conference, Sixth overall)

- -

Playoffs:

Reds 17 Sharks 30 (in Brisbane)

Chiefs - bye to semi-finals

- -

Semi-finals:

Chiefs 20 Crusaders 17 (in Hamilton)

Stormers 19 Sharks 26 (in Cape Town)

- -

Leading points scorers:

Chiefs - Aaron Cruden 234

Sharks - Patrick Lambie 141 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly and John O'Brien)