Rugby-Super Rugby week one matches
Feb 24 Highlights from matches in week one of Super Rugby:
Aug 2 Details of the Waikato Chiefs (New Zealand) and the Sharks (South Africa), who will contest the 2012 Super Rugby final at the Waikato Stadium, Hamilton on Saturday. (0735 GMT)
- -
Previous best finishes:
Chiefs - losing finalists in 2009
Sharks - losing finalists in 1996, 2001 and 2007
- -
Regular season record:
P W D L F A BP PTS
Chiefs 16 12 0 4 444 358 8 64
(Won New Zealand Conference, Second overall)
Sharks 16 10 0 6 436 348 11 59
(Third South Africa Conference, Sixth overall)
- -
Playoffs:
Reds 17 Sharks 30 (in Brisbane)
Chiefs - bye to semi-finals
- -
Semi-finals:
Chiefs 20 Crusaders 17 (in Hamilton)
Stormers 19 Sharks 26 (in Cape Town)
- -
Leading points scorers:
Chiefs - Aaron Cruden 234
Sharks - Patrick Lambie 141 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly and John O'Brien)
Feb 24 Highlights from matches in week one of Super Rugby:
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Highlanders (New Zealand) 15 Chiefs (New Zealand) 24 Reds (Australia) 28 Sharks (South Africa) 26 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Crusaders (New Zeala
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Super Rugby matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Reds v Sharks (0900) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Sunwolves v Hurricanes (0415) Crusaders v Brumbies (0635) Waratahs v Western Force (0845) Cheetahs v Lions (1305) Southern Kings v Jaguares (1515) Stormers v Bulls (1730)