Aug 4 The Waikato Chiefs powered to their first ever Super Rugby title on Saturday with a sparkling 37-6 win over the Sharks in Hamilton.

The Chiefs lived up to their billing as the most entertaining side in this season's championship and also matched the hardworking South African forwards to bury memories of their final humiliation to the Bulls three years ago.

Tim Nanai-Williams, Kane Thompson, Lelia Masaga and Sonny Bill Williams touched down as the Chiefs made light of difficult conditions at Waikato Stadium, running the ball whenever possible and kicking intelligently.

The Chiefs' become the sixth winners in 17 seasons of Super Rugby competition, while the Sharks looked drained by a third straight playoff away from home and have now lost all four of their final appearances. (Reporting by Stuart Condie; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)