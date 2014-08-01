SYDNEY Aug 1 Factbox on this weekend's Super Rugby final between Australia's New South Wales Waratahs and New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders:
- - - -
WHERE?
Olympic Stadium, Sydney (capacity 83,500)
- -
WHEN?
Saturday, Aug. 2, 7.40PM local (0940 GMT)
- - - -
WARATAHS
Home city: Sydney
Coach: Michael Cheika (second year)
Captain: Michael Hooper
Best performance: Runners-up (2005, 2008)
Regular season: First (W 12, L 4, BP 10, PTS 58)
Semi-final: Beat ACT Brumbies 26-8 in Sydney
- -
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Alofa Alofa, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Kurtley Beale, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Stephen Hoiles, 5-Kane Douglas, 4-Jacques Potgieter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.
Replacements: 16-Tolu Latu, 17-Paddy Ryan, 18-Jeremy Tilse, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Mitchell Chapman, 21-Pat McCutcheon, 22-Brendan McKibbin, 23-Peter Betham
- - - -
CRUSADERS
Home city: Christchurch
Coach: Todd Blackadder (sixth year)
Captain: Kieran Read
Best performance: Champions (1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008)
Regular season: Second (W 11, L 5, BP 7, PTS 51)
Semi-final: Beat Sharks 38-6 in Christchurch
- -
Team: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Kieron Fonotia, 13-Ryan Crotty, 12-Dan Carter, 11-Nemani Nadolo, 10-Colin Slade, 9-Andy Ellis, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Matt Todd, 6-Richie McCaw, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Dominic Bird, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Corey Flynn, 1-Wyatt Crockett.
Replacements: 16-Ben Funnell, 17-Joe Moody, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Jimmy Tupou, 20-Jordan Taufua, 21-Willi Heinz, 22-Tom Taylor, 23-Johnny McNicholl.
- - - -
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)
Assistant referees: Steve Walsh, James Leckie (both Australia)
Television Match Official: George Ayoub (Australia)
- - - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)