Feb 23 Fixtures for the 2012 Super Rugby competition between teams from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand (kickoff times GMT): - - Feb 24 Blues v Crusaders, Auckland (0635)

Brumbies v Western Force, Canberra (0840)

Bulls v Sharks, Pretoria (1710) Feb 25 Chiefs v Highlanders, Hamilton (0635)

Waratahs v Reds, Sydney (0840)

Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town (1505)

Lions v Cheetahs, Johannesburg (1710)

Bye: Rebels - - Mar 2 Chiefs v Blues, Hamilton (0635)

Rebels v Waratahs, Melbourne (0840)

Lions v Hurricanes, Johannesburg (1710) Mar 3 Highlanders v Crusaders, Dunedin (0635)

Reds v Force, Brisbane (0840)

Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (1505)

Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town (1710)

Bye: Brumbies - - Mar 9 Crusaders v Chiefs, TBC (0635)

Force v Hurricanes, Perth (1105) Mar 10 Brumbies v Cheetahs, Canberra (0435)

Highlanders v Waratahs, Dunedin (0635)

Reds v Rebels, Brisbane (0840)

Sharks v Lions, Durban (1505)

Bulls v Blues, Pretoria (1710)

Bye: Stormers - - Mar 16 Chiefs v Brumbies, Hamilton (0635)

Stormers v Blues, cape Town (1710) Mar 17 Hurricanes v Highlanders, Wellington (0635)

Waratahs v Force, Sydney (0840)

Sharks v Reds, Durban (1505) Mar 18 Rebels v Cheetahs, Melbourne (0510)

Bye: Bulls, Crusaders, Lions - - Mar 23 Blues v Hurricanes, Auckland (0635)

Rebels v Force, Melbourne (0840) Mar 24 Waratahs v Sharks, Sydney (0435)

Crusaders v Cheetahs, TBC (0635)

Brumbies v Highlanders, Canberra (0840)

Bulls v Reds, Pretoria (1505)

Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710)

Bye: Chiefs - - Mar 30 Highlanders v Rebels, Dunedin (0635) Mar 31 Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Wellington (0430)

Chiefs v Waratahs, Hamilton, (0635)

Brumbies v Sharks, Canberra (0840)

Force v Reds, Perth (1040)

Lions v Crusaders, Johannesburg (1505)

Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (1710)

Bye: Blues - - Apr 5 Rebels v Blues, Melbourne (0940) Apr 6 Hurricanes v Sharks, Wellington (0735)

Reds v Brumbies, Brisbane (0940)

Force v Chiefs, Perth (1140) Apr 7 Highlanders v Stormers, Dunedin (0735)

Cheetahs v Lions, Welkom (1300)

Bulls v Crusaders, Pretoria (1505)

Bye: Waratahs - - Apr 13 Blues v Sharks, Auckland (0735)

Force v NSW Waratahs, Perth (1110) Apr 14 Crusaders v Stormers, TBC (0735)

Brumbies v Rebels, Canberra (0940)

Cheetahs v Chiefs, Bloemfontein (1505)

Lions v Bulls, Johannesburg (1710)

Bye: Highlanders, Hurricanes, Reds - - Apr 20 Highlanders v Blues, Dunedin (0735)

Reds v Stormers, Brisbane (0940) Apr 21 Hurricanes v Crusaders, Wellington (0735)

NSW Waratahs v Rebels, Sydney (0940)

Sharks v Chiefs, Durban (1505)

Bulls v ACT Brumbies, Pretoria (1710)

Bye: Cheetahs, Force, Lions - - Apr 27 Blues v Reds, Auckland (0735)

Lions v ACT Brumbies, Johannesburg (1710) Apr 28 Chiefs v Hurricanes, Hamilton (0735)

Force v Stormers, Perth (0940)

Cheetahs v Highlanders, Bloemfontein, (1505) Apr 29 NSW Waratahs v Crusaders, Sydney (0510)

Bye: Bulls, Rebels, Sharks - - May 4 Hurricanes v Blues, Wellington (0735)

Rebels v Bulls, Melbourne (0940) May 5 Chiefs v Lions, Hamilton (0735)

ACT Brumbies v Waratahs, Canberra (0940)

Sharks v Highlanders, Durban (1505)

Cheetahs v Force, Bloemfontein (1710) May 6 Crusaders v Reds, TBC (0300)

Bye: Stormers - - May 11 Blues v Lions, Auckland (0735)

Waratahs v Bulls, Sydney (0940) May 12 Highlanders v Hurricanes, Dunedin (0735)

Rebels v Crusaders, Melbourne (0940)

Sharks v Force, Durban (1505)

Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (0710) May 13 Reds v Chiefs, Brisbane (0510)

Bye: Brumbies - - May 18 Hurricanes v Brumbies, Wellington (0735) May 19 Highlanders v Bulls, Dunedin (0530)

Crusaders v Blues, TBC (0735)

Reds v Lions, Brisbane (0940)

Cheetahs v Sharks, Bloemfontein (1505)

Stormers v Waratahs, Cape Town (1710) May 20 Force v Rebels, Perth (0635)

Bye: Chiefs - - May 25 Chiefs v Bulls, Hamilton (0735) May 26 Hurricanes v Rebels, Wellington (0530)

Blues v Hishlanders, Auckland (0735)

Brumbies v Reds, Canberra (0940)

Force v Lions, Perth (1140)

Cheetahs v NSW Waratahs, Bloemfomtein (1505)

Sharks v Stormers, Durban (1710)

Bye: Crusaders - - June 1 Crusaders v Highlanders, TBC (0735)

Rebels v brumbies, Melbourne (0940) June 2 Blues v Chiefs, Auckland (0735)

Waratahs v Hurricanes, Sydney (0940)

Lions v Sharks, Johannesburg (1505)

Bulls v Stormers, Pretoria (1710)

Bye: Cheetahs, Force, Reds - - INTERNATIONAL WINDOW (June 9-23) - - June 29 Highlanders v Chiefs, Dunedin (0735)

Rebels v Reds, Melbourne (0940) June 30 Crusaders v Hurricanes, TBC (0735)

Force v Brumbies, Perth (0940)

Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1505)

Bulls v Cheetahs, Pretoria (1710)

Bye: Blues, Waratahs, Sharks - - July 6 Chiefs v Crusaders, Hamilton (0735)

Reds v Highlanders, Brisbane (0940) July 7 Blues v Force, Auckland (0735)

Waratahs v Brumbies, Sydney (0940)

Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1300)

Lions v Rebels, Johannesburg (1505)

Sharks v Bulls, Durban (1710)

Bye: Hurricanes - - July 13 Hurricanes v Chiefs, Wellington (0735) July 14 Brumbies v Blues, Canberra (0530)

Crusaders v Force, TBC (0735)

Reds v Waratahs, Brisbane (0940)

Stormers v Rebels, Cape Town (1300)

Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1505)

Bulls v Lions, Pretoria (1710)

Bye: Highlanders - - PLAYOFFS - - July 20-21 - Round one - - July 27-28 - Semi-finals - - Aug. 4 - Final - - - -

