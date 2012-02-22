Rugby-Scotland captain Laidlaw to miss rest of Six Nations
Feb 15 Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
Feb 23 Fixtures for the 2012 Super Rugby competition between teams from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand (kickoff times GMT): - - Feb 24 Blues v Crusaders, Auckland (0635)
Brumbies v Western Force, Canberra (0840)
Bulls v Sharks, Pretoria (1710) Feb 25 Chiefs v Highlanders, Hamilton (0635)
Waratahs v Reds, Sydney (0840)
Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town (1505)
Lions v Cheetahs, Johannesburg (1710)
Bye: Rebels - - Mar 2 Chiefs v Blues, Hamilton (0635)
Rebels v Waratahs, Melbourne (0840)
Lions v Hurricanes, Johannesburg (1710) Mar 3 Highlanders v Crusaders, Dunedin (0635)
Reds v Force, Brisbane (0840)
Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (1505)
Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town (1710)
Bye: Brumbies - - Mar 9 Crusaders v Chiefs, TBC (0635)
Force v Hurricanes, Perth (1105) Mar 10 Brumbies v Cheetahs, Canberra (0435)
Highlanders v Waratahs, Dunedin (0635)
Reds v Rebels, Brisbane (0840)
Sharks v Lions, Durban (1505)
Bulls v Blues, Pretoria (1710)
Bye: Stormers - - Mar 16 Chiefs v Brumbies, Hamilton (0635)
Stormers v Blues, cape Town (1710) Mar 17 Hurricanes v Highlanders, Wellington (0635)
Waratahs v Force, Sydney (0840)
Sharks v Reds, Durban (1505) Mar 18 Rebels v Cheetahs, Melbourne (0510)
Bye: Bulls, Crusaders, Lions - - Mar 23 Blues v Hurricanes, Auckland (0635)
Rebels v Force, Melbourne (0840) Mar 24 Waratahs v Sharks, Sydney (0435)
Crusaders v Cheetahs, TBC (0635)
Brumbies v Highlanders, Canberra (0840)
Bulls v Reds, Pretoria (1505)
Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710)
Bye: Chiefs - - Mar 30 Highlanders v Rebels, Dunedin (0635) Mar 31 Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Wellington (0430)
Chiefs v Waratahs, Hamilton, (0635)
Brumbies v Sharks, Canberra (0840)
Force v Reds, Perth (1040)
Lions v Crusaders, Johannesburg (1505)
Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (1710)
Bye: Blues - - Apr 5 Rebels v Blues, Melbourne (0940) Apr 6 Hurricanes v Sharks, Wellington (0735)
Reds v Brumbies, Brisbane (0940)
Force v Chiefs, Perth (1140) Apr 7 Highlanders v Stormers, Dunedin (0735)
Cheetahs v Lions, Welkom (1300)
Bulls v Crusaders, Pretoria (1505)
Bye: Waratahs - - Apr 13 Blues v Sharks, Auckland (0735)
Force v NSW Waratahs, Perth (1110) Apr 14 Crusaders v Stormers, TBC (0735)
Brumbies v Rebels, Canberra (0940)
Cheetahs v Chiefs, Bloemfontein (1505)
Lions v Bulls, Johannesburg (1710)
Bye: Highlanders, Hurricanes, Reds - - Apr 20 Highlanders v Blues, Dunedin (0735)
Reds v Stormers, Brisbane (0940) Apr 21 Hurricanes v Crusaders, Wellington (0735)
NSW Waratahs v Rebels, Sydney (0940)
Sharks v Chiefs, Durban (1505)
Bulls v ACT Brumbies, Pretoria (1710)
Bye: Cheetahs, Force, Lions - - Apr 27 Blues v Reds, Auckland (0735)
Lions v ACT Brumbies, Johannesburg (1710) Apr 28 Chiefs v Hurricanes, Hamilton (0735)
Force v Stormers, Perth (0940)
Cheetahs v Highlanders, Bloemfontein, (1505) Apr 29 NSW Waratahs v Crusaders, Sydney (0510)
Bye: Bulls, Rebels, Sharks - - May 4 Hurricanes v Blues, Wellington (0735)
Rebels v Bulls, Melbourne (0940) May 5 Chiefs v Lions, Hamilton (0735)
ACT Brumbies v Waratahs, Canberra (0940)
Sharks v Highlanders, Durban (1505)
Cheetahs v Force, Bloemfontein (1710) May 6 Crusaders v Reds, TBC (0300)
Bye: Stormers - - May 11 Blues v Lions, Auckland (0735)
Waratahs v Bulls, Sydney (0940) May 12 Highlanders v Hurricanes, Dunedin (0735)
Rebels v Crusaders, Melbourne (0940)
Sharks v Force, Durban (1505)
Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (0710) May 13 Reds v Chiefs, Brisbane (0510)
Bye: Brumbies - - May 18 Hurricanes v Brumbies, Wellington (0735) May 19 Highlanders v Bulls, Dunedin (0530)
Crusaders v Blues, TBC (0735)
Reds v Lions, Brisbane (0940)
Cheetahs v Sharks, Bloemfontein (1505)
Stormers v Waratahs, Cape Town (1710) May 20 Force v Rebels, Perth (0635)
Bye: Chiefs - - May 25 Chiefs v Bulls, Hamilton (0735) May 26 Hurricanes v Rebels, Wellington (0530)
Blues v Hishlanders, Auckland (0735)
Brumbies v Reds, Canberra (0940)
Force v Lions, Perth (1140)
Cheetahs v NSW Waratahs, Bloemfomtein (1505)
Sharks v Stormers, Durban (1710)
Bye: Crusaders - - June 1 Crusaders v Highlanders, TBC (0735)
Rebels v brumbies, Melbourne (0940) June 2 Blues v Chiefs, Auckland (0735)
Waratahs v Hurricanes, Sydney (0940)
Lions v Sharks, Johannesburg (1505)
Bulls v Stormers, Pretoria (1710)
Bye: Cheetahs, Force, Reds - - INTERNATIONAL WINDOW (June 9-23) - - June 29 Highlanders v Chiefs, Dunedin (0735)
Rebels v Reds, Melbourne (0940) June 30 Crusaders v Hurricanes, TBC (0735)
Force v Brumbies, Perth (0940)
Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1505)
Bulls v Cheetahs, Pretoria (1710)
Bye: Blues, Waratahs, Sharks - - July 6 Chiefs v Crusaders, Hamilton (0735)
Reds v Highlanders, Brisbane (0940) July 7 Blues v Force, Auckland (0735)
Waratahs v Brumbies, Sydney (0940)
Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1300)
Lions v Rebels, Johannesburg (1505)
Sharks v Bulls, Durban (1710)
Bye: Hurricanes - - July 13 Hurricanes v Chiefs, Wellington (0735) July 14 Brumbies v Blues, Canberra (0530)
Crusaders v Force, TBC (0735)
Reds v Waratahs, Brisbane (0940)
Stormers v Rebels, Cape Town (1300)
Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1505)
Bulls v Lions, Pretoria (1710)
Bye: Highlanders - - PLAYOFFS - - July 20-21 - Round one - - July 27-28 - Semi-finals - - Aug. 4 - Final - - - -
