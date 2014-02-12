Feb 12 Fixtures for the 2014 Super Rugby
competition between teams from South Africa, Australia and New
Zealand (kickoff times in GMT):
Feb 15 Cheetahs v Lions, Bloemfontein (1505)
Sharks v Bulls, Durban (1710)
Bye: Stormers
- -
Feb 21 Canterbury Crusaders v Waikato Chiefs, Christchurch
(0635)
Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (1710)
Feb 22 Otago Highlanders v Auckland Blues, Dunedin (0635)
ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds, Canberra (0840)
Sharks v Wellington Hurricanes, Durban (1505)
Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710)
Feb 23 NSW Waratahs v Western Force, Sydney (0505)
Bye: Melbourne Rebels
- -
Feb 28 Auckland Blues v Canterbury Crusaders, Auckland (0635)
Melbourne Rebels v Cheetahs, Melbourne (0840)
Stormers v Wellington Hurricanes, Cape Town (1710)
Mar 1 Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders, Hamilton (0635)
NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds, Sydney (0840)
Western Force v ACT Brumbies, Perth (1100)
Bulls v Lions, Pretoria (1505)
Bye: Sharks
- -
Mar 7 Wellington Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies, Wellington (0635)
Queensland Reds v Cheetahs, Brisbane (0840)
Mar 8 Canterbury Crusaders v Stormers, Christchurch (0635)
Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Perth (0840)
Bulls v Auckland Blues, Pretoria (1505)
Sharks v Lions, Durban (1710)
Bye: Waikato Chiefs, Otago Highlanders, NSW Waratahs
- -
Mar 14 Waikato Chiefs v Stormers, Hamilton (0635)
Melbourne Rebels v Canterbury Crusaders (0840)
Mar 15 Wellington Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Wellington (0335)
Otago Highlanders v Western Force, Dunedin (0635)
ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, Canberra (0840)
Lions v Auckland Blues, Johannesburg (1300)
Sharks v Queensland Reds, Durban (1505)
Bye: Bulls
- -
Mar 21 Otago Highlanders v Wellington Hurricanes, Dunedin
(0635)
NSW Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels, Sydney (0840)
Mar 22 Auckland Blues v Cheetahs, Auckland (0635)
ACT Brumbies v Stormers, Canberra (0840)
Western Force v Chiefs, Perth (1100)
Lions v Queensland Reds, Johannesburg (1505)
Bulls v Sharks, Pretoria (1710)
Bye: Canterbury Crusaders
- -
Mar 28 Canterbury Crusaders v Wellington Hurricanes,
Christchurch (0635)
Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, Melbourne (0840)
Mar 29 Auckland Blues v Otago Highlanders, Auckland (0635)
Queensland Reds v Stormers, Brisbane (0840)
Bulls v Waikato Chiefs, Pretoria (1300)
Sharks v NSW Waratahs, Durban (1505)
Bye: Cheetahs, Western Force, Lions
- -
April 4 Otago Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels, Dunedin (0635)
ACT Brumbies v Auckland Blues, Canberra (0840)
April 5 Wellington Hurricanes v Bulls, Napier (0635)
Queensland Reds v Western Force, Brisbane (0840)
Cheetahs v Waikato Chiefs, Bloemfontein (1300)
Lions v Canterbury Crusaders, Johannesburg (1505)
Stormers v NSW Waratahs, Cape Town (1710)
Bye: Sharks
- -
April 11 Otago Highlanders v Bulls, Dunedin (0735)
Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies, Brisbane (0940)
April 12 Waikato Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels, Hamilton (0735)
Western Force v NSW Waratahs, Sydney (0940)
Cheetahs v Canterbury Crusaders, Bloemfontein (1505)
Lions v Sharks, Johannesburg (1710)
Bye: Auckland Blues, Wellington Hurricanes, Stormers
- -
April 18 Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues, Wellington
(0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Melbourne (0940)
April 19 Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders, Hamilton (0735)
NSW Waratahs v Bulls, Sydney (0940)
Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1300)
Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1505)
Bye: ACT Brumbies, Otago Highlanders, Queensland Reds
- -
April 25 Auckland Blues v NSW Waratahs, Auckland (0535)
ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs, Canberra (0740)
Sharks v Otago Highlanders, Durban (1710)
April 26 Wellington Hurricanes v Queensland Reds, Wellington
(0735)
Western Force v Bulls, Perth (0940)
Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1505)
Bye: Canterbury Crusaders, Lions, Melbourne Rebels
- -
May 2 Auckland Blues v Queensland Reds, Auckland (0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Sharks, Melbourne (0940)
May 3 Canterbury Crusaders v ACT Brumbies, Christchurch
(0735)
NSW Waratahs v Wellington Hurricanes, Sydney (0940)
Stormers v Otago Highlanders, Cape Town (1300)
Bulls v Cheetahs, Pretoria (1505)
Bye: Western Force
- -
May 9 Waikato Chiefs v Auckland Blues, New Plymouth (0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Wellington Hurricanes, Melbourne
(0940)
May 10 Otago Highlanders v Lions, Dunedin (0735)
ACT Brumbies v Sharks, Canberra (0940)
Cheetahs v Western Force, Bloemfontein (1505)
Bulls v Stormers, Pretoria (1710)
May 11 Queensland Reds v Canterbury Crusaders, Brisbane (0605)
Bye: NSW Waratahs
- -
May 16 Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Highlanders, Wellington
(0735)
May 17 Canterbury Crusaders v Sharks, Christchurch (0735)
Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels, Brisbane (0940)
Stormers v Western Force, Cape Town (1505)
Cheetahs v ACT Brumbies, Bloemfontein (1710)
May 18 NSW Waratahs v Lions, Sydney (0605)
Bye: Auckland Blues, Bulls, Waikato Chiefs
- -
May 23 Auckland Blues v Sharks, Albany (0735)
Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs, Melbourne (0940)
May 24 Otago Highlanders v Canterbury Crusaders, Dunedin
(0535)
Wellington Hurricanes v Waikato Chiefs, Wellington
(0735)
Western Force v Lions, Perth (0940)
Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (1505)
Bulls v ACT Brumbies, Pretoria (1710)
Bye: Queensland Reds
- -
May 30 Canterbury Crusaders v Western Force, Christchurch
(0735)
Queensland Reds v Otago Highlanders, Brisbane (0940)
May 31 Waikato Chiefs v NSW Waratahs, New Plymouth (0435)
Auckland Blues v Wellington Hurricanes, Auckland (0735)
ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels, Canberra (0940)
Lions v Bulls, Johannesburg (1505)
Sharks v Stormers, Durban (1710)
Bye: Cheetahs
- -
INTERNATIONAL WINDOW June 7-21
- -
June 27 Otago Highlanders v Waikato Chiefs, Dunedin (0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds, Melbourne (0940)
June 28 Wellington Hurricanes v Canterbury Crusaders,
Wellington, (0735)
NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies, Sydney (0940)
Western Force v Auckland Blues, Perth (1145)
- -
July 4 Waikato Chiefs v Wellington Hurricanes, Hamilton (0735)
Lions v Melbourne Rebels, Johannesburg (1710)
July 5 Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues, Christchurch
(0735)
Western Force v Queensland Reds, Perth (0940)
Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (1505)
Cheetahs v Sharks, Bloemfontein, (1710)
July 6 NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders, Sydney (0605)
Bye: ACT Brumbies
- -
July 11 Auckland Blues v Waikato Chiefs, Auckland (0735)
ACT Brumbies v Western Force, Canberra (0940)
Bulls v Melbourne Rebels, Pretoria (1710)
July 12 Canterbury Crusaders v Otago Highlanders, Christchurch
(0735)
Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, Brisbane (0940)
Lions v Cheetahs, Johannesburg (1505)
Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town (1710)
Bye: Wellington Hurricanes
- -
July 18 Playoff qualifier 1
July 19 Playoff qualifier 2
- -
July 25 Semi-final 1
July 26 Semi-final 2
- -
Aug 2 Final
- - - -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)