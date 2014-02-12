Feb 12 Fixtures for the 2014 Super Rugby competition between teams from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand (kickoff times in GMT): Feb 15 Cheetahs v Lions, Bloemfontein (1505) Sharks v Bulls, Durban (1710) Bye: Stormers - - Feb 21 Canterbury Crusaders v Waikato Chiefs, Christchurch (0635) Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (1710) Feb 22 Otago Highlanders v Auckland Blues, Dunedin (0635) ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds, Canberra (0840) Sharks v Wellington Hurricanes, Durban (1505) Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710) Feb 23 NSW Waratahs v Western Force, Sydney (0505) Bye: Melbourne Rebels - - Feb 28 Auckland Blues v Canterbury Crusaders, Auckland (0635) Melbourne Rebels v Cheetahs, Melbourne (0840) Stormers v Wellington Hurricanes, Cape Town (1710) Mar 1 Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders, Hamilton (0635) NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds, Sydney (0840) Western Force v ACT Brumbies, Perth (1100) Bulls v Lions, Pretoria (1505) Bye: Sharks - - Mar 7 Wellington Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies, Wellington (0635) Queensland Reds v Cheetahs, Brisbane (0840) Mar 8 Canterbury Crusaders v Stormers, Christchurch (0635) Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Perth (0840) Bulls v Auckland Blues, Pretoria (1505) Sharks v Lions, Durban (1710) Bye: Waikato Chiefs, Otago Highlanders, NSW Waratahs - - Mar 14 Waikato Chiefs v Stormers, Hamilton (0635) Melbourne Rebels v Canterbury Crusaders (0840) Mar 15 Wellington Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Wellington (0335) Otago Highlanders v Western Force, Dunedin (0635) ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, Canberra (0840) Lions v Auckland Blues, Johannesburg (1300) Sharks v Queensland Reds, Durban (1505) Bye: Bulls - - Mar 21 Otago Highlanders v Wellington Hurricanes, Dunedin (0635) NSW Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels, Sydney (0840) Mar 22 Auckland Blues v Cheetahs, Auckland (0635) ACT Brumbies v Stormers, Canberra (0840) Western Force v Chiefs, Perth (1100) Lions v Queensland Reds, Johannesburg (1505) Bulls v Sharks, Pretoria (1710) Bye: Canterbury Crusaders - - Mar 28 Canterbury Crusaders v Wellington Hurricanes, Christchurch (0635) Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, Melbourne (0840) Mar 29 Auckland Blues v Otago Highlanders, Auckland (0635) Queensland Reds v Stormers, Brisbane (0840) Bulls v Waikato Chiefs, Pretoria (1300) Sharks v NSW Waratahs, Durban (1505) Bye: Cheetahs, Western Force, Lions - - April 4 Otago Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels, Dunedin (0635) ACT Brumbies v Auckland Blues, Canberra (0840) April 5 Wellington Hurricanes v Bulls, Napier (0635) Queensland Reds v Western Force, Brisbane (0840) Cheetahs v Waikato Chiefs, Bloemfontein (1300) Lions v Canterbury Crusaders, Johannesburg (1505) Stormers v NSW Waratahs, Cape Town (1710) Bye: Sharks - - April 11 Otago Highlanders v Bulls, Dunedin (0735) Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies, Brisbane (0940) April 12 Waikato Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels, Hamilton (0735) Western Force v NSW Waratahs, Sydney (0940) Cheetahs v Canterbury Crusaders, Bloemfontein (1505) Lions v Sharks, Johannesburg (1710) Bye: Auckland Blues, Wellington Hurricanes, Stormers - - April 18 Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues, Wellington (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Melbourne (0940) April 19 Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders, Hamilton (0735) NSW Waratahs v Bulls, Sydney (0940) Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1300) Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1505) Bye: ACT Brumbies, Otago Highlanders, Queensland Reds - - April 25 Auckland Blues v NSW Waratahs, Auckland (0535) ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs, Canberra (0740) Sharks v Otago Highlanders, Durban (1710) April 26 Wellington Hurricanes v Queensland Reds, Wellington (0735) Western Force v Bulls, Perth (0940) Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1505) Bye: Canterbury Crusaders, Lions, Melbourne Rebels - - May 2 Auckland Blues v Queensland Reds, Auckland (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Sharks, Melbourne (0940) May 3 Canterbury Crusaders v ACT Brumbies, Christchurch (0735) NSW Waratahs v Wellington Hurricanes, Sydney (0940) Stormers v Otago Highlanders, Cape Town (1300) Bulls v Cheetahs, Pretoria (1505) Bye: Western Force - - May 9 Waikato Chiefs v Auckland Blues, New Plymouth (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Wellington Hurricanes, Melbourne (0940) May 10 Otago Highlanders v Lions, Dunedin (0735) ACT Brumbies v Sharks, Canberra (0940) Cheetahs v Western Force, Bloemfontein (1505) Bulls v Stormers, Pretoria (1710) May 11 Queensland Reds v Canterbury Crusaders, Brisbane (0605) Bye: NSW Waratahs - - May 16 Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Highlanders, Wellington (0735) May 17 Canterbury Crusaders v Sharks, Christchurch (0735) Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels, Brisbane (0940) Stormers v Western Force, Cape Town (1505) Cheetahs v ACT Brumbies, Bloemfontein (1710) May 18 NSW Waratahs v Lions, Sydney (0605) Bye: Auckland Blues, Bulls, Waikato Chiefs - - May 23 Auckland Blues v Sharks, Albany (0735) Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs, Melbourne (0940) May 24 Otago Highlanders v Canterbury Crusaders, Dunedin (0535) Wellington Hurricanes v Waikato Chiefs, Wellington (0735) Western Force v Lions, Perth (0940) Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (1505) Bulls v ACT Brumbies, Pretoria (1710) Bye: Queensland Reds - - May 30 Canterbury Crusaders v Western Force, Christchurch (0735) Queensland Reds v Otago Highlanders, Brisbane (0940) May 31 Waikato Chiefs v NSW Waratahs, New Plymouth (0435) Auckland Blues v Wellington Hurricanes, Auckland (0735) ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels, Canberra (0940) Lions v Bulls, Johannesburg (1505) Sharks v Stormers, Durban (1710) Bye: Cheetahs - - INTERNATIONAL WINDOW June 7-21 - - June 27 Otago Highlanders v Waikato Chiefs, Dunedin (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds, Melbourne (0940) June 28 Wellington Hurricanes v Canterbury Crusaders, Wellington, (0735) NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies, Sydney (0940) Western Force v Auckland Blues, Perth (1145) - - July 4 Waikato Chiefs v Wellington Hurricanes, Hamilton (0735) Lions v Melbourne Rebels, Johannesburg (1710) July 5 Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues, Christchurch (0735) Western Force v Queensland Reds, Perth (0940) Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (1505) Cheetahs v Sharks, Bloemfontein, (1710) July 6 NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders, Sydney (0605) Bye: ACT Brumbies - - July 11 Auckland Blues v Waikato Chiefs, Auckland (0735) ACT Brumbies v Western Force, Canberra (0940) Bulls v Melbourne Rebels, Pretoria (1710) July 12 Canterbury Crusaders v Otago Highlanders, Christchurch (0735) Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, Brisbane (0940) Lions v Cheetahs, Johannesburg (1505) Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town (1710) Bye: Wellington Hurricanes - - July 18 Playoff qualifier 1 July 19 Playoff qualifier 2 - - July 25 Semi-final 1 July 26 Semi-final 2 - - Aug 2 Final - - - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)