Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
WELLINGTON, Feb 14 Fixtures for the 2013 Super rugby competition between teams from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand (kickoff times GMT): Feb 15 Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Melbourne (0840) Feb 16 ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds, Canberra (0840) - - - - Feb 22 Otago Highlanders v Waikato Chiefs, Dunedin (0635) Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, Melbourne (0840) Bulls v Stormers, Pretoria (1710) Feb 23 Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues, Wellington(0735) Reds v NSW Waratahs, Brisbane (0840) Cheetahs v Sharks, Bloemfontein (1505) Southern Kings v Western Force, Port Elizabeth (1710) Bye: Canterbury Crusaders - - - - Mar 1 Auckland Blues v Canterbury Crusaders, Auckland (0635) Queensland Reds v Wellington Hurricanes, Brisbane (0840) Mar 2 Waikato Chiefs v Cheetahs, Hamilton (0635) NSW Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels, Sydney (0840) Bulls v Western Force, Pretoria, (1505) Sharks v Stormers, Durban (1710) Bye: ACT Brumbies, Otago Highlanders, Kings - - - - Mar 8 Wellington Hurricanes v Canterbury Crusaders, Wellington (0635) Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds, Melbourne (0840) Mar 9 Otago Highlanders v Cheetahs, Invercargill (0635) ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, Canberra (0840) Stormers v Waikato Chiefs, Cape Town (1505) Kings v Sharks, Port Elizabeth (1710) Mar 10 Auckland Blues v Bulls, Auckland(0305) Bye: Western Force - - - - Mar 15 Otago Highlanders v Wellington Hurricanes, Dunedin (0635) NSW Waratahs v Cheetahs, Sydney (0840) Kings v Waikato Chiefs, Port Elizabeth (1710) Mar 16 Canterbury Crusaders v Bulls, Christchurch (0635) Queensland Reds v Western Force, Brisbane (0840) Sharks v ACT Brumbies, Durban (1505) Bye: Auckland Blues, Melbourne Rebels, Stormers - - - - Mar 22 Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders, Hamilton (0635) Mar 23 Canterbury Crusaders v Kings, Christchurch (0635) Queensland Reds v Bulls, Brisbane (0840) Western Force v Cheetahs, Perth (1040) Sharks v Melbourne Rebels, Durban (1505) Stormers v ACT Brumbies, Cape Town (1710) Mar 24 NSW Waratahs v Auckland Blues, Sydney (0505) Bye: Wellington Hurricanes - - - - Mar 29 Otago Highlanders v Queensland Reds, Dunedin (0635) Mar 30 Wellington Hurricanes v Kings, Wellington (0335) Waikato Chiefs v Auckland Blues, Tauranga (0635) ACT Brumbies v Bulls, Canberra (0840) Cheetahs v Melbourne Rebels, Bloemfontein (1505) Stormers v Canterbury Crusaders, Cape Town (1710) Mar 31 NSW Waratahs v Western Force, Sydney (0605) Bye: Sharks - - - - April 5 Auckland Blues v Otago Highlanders, Auckland (0735) ACT Brumbies v Kings, Canberra (0940) Sharks v Canterbury Crusaders, Durban (1710) April 6 Wellington Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs, Wellington (0735) Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Perth (0840) Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1505) Bye: Bulls, Waikato Chiefs, Queensland Reds - - - - Apr 12 Otago Highlanders v ACT Brumbies, Dunedin (0735) Apr 13 Waikato Chiefs v Queensland Reds, Hamilton (0435) Auckland Blues v Wellington Hurricanes, Auckland (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Kings, Melbourne (0940) Western Force v Canterbury Crusaders, Perth (1140) Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town (1505) Bulls v Cheetahs, Pretoria (1710) Bye: NSW Waratahs - - - - Apr 19 Wellington Hurricanes v Western Force, Wellington (0735) NSW Waratahs v Waikato Chiefs, Sydney (0940) Apr 20 Canterbury Crusaders v Otago Highlanders, Christchurch (0735) Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies, Brisbane (0940) Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1505) Kings v Bulls, Port Elizabeth (1710) Bye: Auckland Blues, Melbourne Rebels, Stormers - - - - Apr 26 Wellington Hurricanes v Stormers, Palmerston North (0735) Queensland Reds v Auckland Blues, Brisbane (0940) Apr 27 Waikato Chiefs v Sharks, Hamilton (0735) ACT Brumbies v Western Force, Canberra (0940) Bulls v NSW Waratahs, Pretoria (1505) Cheetahs v Kings, Bloemfontein, (1710) Apr 28 Canterbury Crusaders v Melbourne Rebels, Christchurch (0405) Bye: Otago Highlanders - - - - May 3 Auckland Blues v Stormers, TBC (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Waikato Chiefs, Melbourne May 4 Otago Highlanders v Sharks, Dunedin (0735) Western Force v Queensland Reds, Perth (0940) Kings v NSW Waratahs, Port Elizabeth (1505) Bulls v Wellington Hurricanes, Pretoria (1710) May 5 ACT Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders, Canberra (0605) Bye: Cheetahs - - - - May 10 Waikato Chiefs v Western Force, Pukekohe (0735) Queesnland Reds v Sharks, Brisbane (0940) Cheetahs v Wellington Hurricanes, Bloemfontein (1710) May 11 Auckland Blues v Melbourne Rebels, Auckland (0735) NSW Waratahs v Stormers, Sydney (0940) Kings v Otago Highlanders, Port Elizabeth (1505) Bye: ACT Brumbies, Bulls, Canterbury Crusaders - - - - May 17 Wellington Hurricanes v Waikato Chiefs, Wellington(0735) Melbourne Rebels v Stormers, Melbourne (0940) Western Force v Sharks, Perth (1140) May 18 Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues, Christchurch (0735) NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies, Sydney (0940) Bulls v Otago Highlanders, Pretoria (1505) Cheetahs v Queensland Reds, Bloemfontein (1710) Bye: Kings - - - - May 24 Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders, Hamilton (0735) Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs, Melbourne (0940) May 25 Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies, Auckland (0735) Western Force v Otago Highlanders, Perth (0940) Kings v Cheetahs, Port Elizabeth (1300) Stormers v Queensland Reds, Cape Town (1505) Sharks v Bulls, Durban (1710) Bye: Wellington Hurricanes - - - - May 31 Canterbury Crusaders v NSW Waratahs, Christchurch (0735) ACT Brumbies v Wellington Hurricanes, Canberra (0940) June 1 Otago Highlanders v Auckland Blues, Dunedin (0735) Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels, Brisbane (0940) Stormers v Kings, Cape Town (1505) Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (1710) Bye: Waikato Chiefs, Western Force, Sharks - - - - June 7 ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels, Canberra (0940) June 9 Western Force v NSW Waratahs, Perth (0605) - - - - INTERNATIONAL WINDOW (June 8-22) - - - - June 28 Waikato Chiefs v Wellington Hurricanes, Hamilton (0735) June 29 Otago Highlanders v Canterbury Crusaders, Dunedin (0735) Sharks v Auckland Blues, Durban (1300) Bulls v Kings, Pretoria (1505) Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (1710) - - - July 5 Canterbury Crusaders v Waikato Chiefs, Christchurch (0735) July 6 Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Highlanders, Wellington (0735) Cheetahs v Auckland Blues, Bloemfontein (1300) Kings v Stormers, Port Elizabeth (1505) Lions v Melbourne Rebels, Johannesburg (1505) Bulls v Sharks, Pretoria (1710) - - - - July 12 Canterbury Crusaders v Wellington Hurricanes, Christchurch, (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Otago Highlanders, Melbourne (0940) July 13 Auckland Blues v Waikato Chiefs, Auckland (0735) NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds, Sydney (0940) Western Force v ACT Brumbies, Perth (1140) Sharks v Kings, Durban (1505) Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (1710) Bye: Cheetahs - - - - July 19 Playoffs match 1 July 20 Playoffs match 2 - - - - July 26 Semi-final 1 July 27 Semi-final 2 - - - - Aug 3 Final (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.