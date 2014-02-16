MELBOURNE Feb 16 All Blacks great Jonah Lomu has been giving Israel Folau tips on how to improve on his stunning debut season in rugby union, local media reported on Sunday.

Dual code international Folau, who went from Super Rugby debutant to Wallabies fixture with 10 tries in 2013, is readying for his second season with the New South Wales Waratahs in the southern hemisphere competition.

"I spoke to Jonah a few weeks ago," Folau told News Ltd media of the hulking winger, capped 63 times for New Zealand and who holds the record for number of World Cup tries scored (15).

"We talk every now and then, and I feel very lucky to have a legend of the game as a mentor.

"It's an attitude thing, (Lomu) said. Normal human reaction for when everything is going well, you relax a bit. You're happy so you cruise.

"He says it's now about attitude, and you wanting to do that (successful season) from year to year, and to take your game to the next level.

"That's a challenge in itself, after the success I had last year. But obviously it was my first, so I am a lot more hungry to improve my game. And I know I can."

Folau's enthusiasm will be music to the ears of the embattled Australian Rugby Union, who have openly announced most of the five Australian teams in the tournament are struggling financially.

An explosive runner at fullback or wing and dangerous in the air, Folau has been made pin-up boy of the local marketing efforts for the competition, and can be expected to be front and centre when the ARU ramps up promotions for the Wallabies' June internationals against France.

At 24, Folau has already packed a lot into a lucrative sports career, boasting three football codes, and is only expected to get better.

"Just generally there is a bit of a switch for Izzy that's gone 'there's a really good opportunity for me every time I get the ball to do something special'," Waratahs skipper Dave Dennis told News Ltd.

"He really understands the game a lot better, so there's a unique confidence there. He is a great athlete, and he knows his strengths.

"He knows he is a good player. He is humble, but he knows he's good ... But best of all, he knows he can get better."

The Waratahs host the Perth-based Western Force next Sunday in their Super Rugby season-opener.

