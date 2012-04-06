April 6 The Waikato Chiefs confirmed their
status as Super Rugby title contenders with a hard-fought 20-12
victory over the Western Force in Perth on Friday.
Tries from wingers Leila Masaga and Tim Nanai-Williams - the
latter created by an outrageous offload from Sonny Bill Williams
- along with 10 points from the boot of flyhalf Aaron Cruden
gave the Chiefs their fifth win in six games this season.
The Force, coming off last week's 45-19 thrashing of the
champion Queensland Reds, were unable to breach the New
Zealanders' line and had to be satisfied with four penalties
from fullback David Harvey.
"It was very tough to get points," Chiefs skipper Craig
Clarke said in a pitchside interview. "We did open them up a
couple of times but they scrambled very well. A very tough,
grinding win."
However manfully the Force tackled and however fiercely they
contested the breakdown, however, only a string of handling
errors from the Chiefs talented backline saved the home side
from a heavier defeat.
Masaga was the standout back in the match with three searing
breaks and he got early reward for his contribution when he
crashed through two tackles to score under the posts 15 minutes
into the match.
The Chiefs continued to attack from all parts of the pitch
but their handling let them down at crucial moments and Harvey
punished any infringements with his kicking.
The Force, led from the front by captain and openside
flanker David Pocock and Wallabies lock Nathan Sharpe, went in
at halftime only a point down but conceded another try eight
minutes after the restart.
A Cruden break got the Chiefs inside the home 22 and quick
hands got the ball out to centre Sonny Bill Williams wide out on
the left wing.
As the All Black and part time boxer was being bundled into
touch, he lobbed the ball one-handed inside to his cousin
Nanai-Williams, who was able to cross the line untouched.
Cruden added the extra points and two further penalties
ensured the Chiefs would move above the Otago Highlanders into
top spot in the New Zealand conference - at least until their
rivals play the unbeaten Stormers in Dunedin on Saturday.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by John
Mehaffey)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories