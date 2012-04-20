April 21 Australia's Western Force Super Rugby franchise have sacked coach Richard Graham after he said he would move to the Queensland Reds at the end of the season.

Graham had been expected to see out the remainder of the 2012 season with the Force before his move to Queensland, where he will replace Reds coach Ewen McKenzie, who is moving to a director of coaching role.

The Force, however, said late on Friday that after meetings with players and the board, they had decided that Graham would leave the Perth-based team's coaching position immediately.

"The board has determined that a change to the coaching structure is for the betterment of the...Western Force with still half a season to play in 2012," Chief Executive Officer Vern Reid said in a team statement.

Force defence coach Phil Blake, 'A' team coach Andrew Scotney and forwards coach Nick Stiles will form a coaching panel for the remainder of the season.

Captain David Pocock and veteran lock Nathan Sharpe will also help with the coaching.

The Force are last in the Australian conference, having won just two games. They have a bye this week.