April 28 The Stormers made light of miserable
conditions to rout Western Force 17-3 in their Super rugby match
in Perth on Saturday and finish their tour of Australia and New
Zealand on a high.
Bryan Habana and Peter Grant each scored tries in driving
rain at NIB stadium as the visitors handled the wet far better
than the hosts, who fumbled the ball incessantly and were kept
scoreless for the last 63 minutes.
The Cape Town-based Stormers return home with an imperious
8-1 record after winning three out of four of their tour
matches.
The Force, who dumped their coach Richard Graham last week
after he announced he was quitting the club to join the champion
Queensland Reds next year, slumped to their seventh loss of the
season and are all but out of the playoff race.
"I don't think you can fault our effort, I think we just
need to be a little bit more creative in attack," Force skipper
David Pocock said in a pitchside interview. "They're the best in
the competition and it showed."
Force notched their lone penalty goal in the 17th minute to
break a prolonged stalemate but gave up the advantage in galling
fashion four minutes later. Flyhalf David Harvey's pass was
intercepted by a swooping Habana, who cantered 50 metres to
cross beneath the posts.
Harvey later shanked a penalty kick a couple of minutes
before halftime to allow the Stormers to take a 7-3 lead to the
break.
Grant extended the lead to 10-3 with a penalty a few minutes
into the second half followed by a try in the 49th minute, the
flyhalf ghosting through a gap out wide after a sustained
assault on the Force try-line.
Despite the effects of a long tour, the Stormers defence
remained bullet-proof as they protected their lead for the last
half-hour to maintain their edge over the Bulls in the South
African conference.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Justin Palmer)
