April 6 A fine individual try from Jason Woodward 11 minutes from time gave the Melbourne Rebels a 30-23 victory over the Western Force in a battle of the Australian Super Rugby strugglers at Perth Oval on Saturday.

The New Zealand-born winger's score was his second try of the match and gave the Rebels a second victory of the season by the same score and against the same opponents as their first back in their season-opener in February.

Woodward, who also had a try disallowed, sold a dummy to ease past one defender then put a chip kick over the head of Sam Norton-Knight and won the foot race to touch down behind the tryline and break a 23-23 deadlock.

The Rebels also had tries from lock Hugh Pyle and Richard Kingi to finish off their three-match road trip on a high after shipping 15 tries in two heavy defeats in South Africa.

"It's a great way to finish the tour," Rebels captain Scott Higginbotham said in a pitchside interview. "The boys just need a bit of confidence."

The Rebels raced out of the blocks and were 15-0 up inside 20 minutes after Pyle had barged his way over to score in the corner and Woodward took advantage of a slip by Force fullback Will Tupou to grab his first score.

STRONG START

The home side forced their way back into the contest, however, and centre Winston Stanley gave them reward for a long period of pressure with a try in the corner after 34 minutes.

Flyhalf Sias Ebersohn missed his first two kicks but made no mistake with two penalties in the last couple of minutes of the half to cut the deficit to 15-11 at the break.

The Rebels also started the second half well after James O'Connor moved from fullback to flyhalf and it was his short pass that put Kingi in to score after 51 minutes.

O'Connor added a penalty seven minutes later to put the visitors 23-11 ahead but the Force hit back straight away with Tupou barging over after picking the ball up from a ruck.

Woodward was denied a try two minutes later when O'Connor's flick pass was adjudged forward by the TV official and on 66 minutes, Force winger Pat Dellit raced through to grab Stanley's grubber kick at the second attempt and level the match up.

Woodward was not to be denied, however, and his brilliant individual effort proved to be the last score of the match.

"You can't give sides a start in this competition and 15 points is a lot of points," lamented Force skipper Matt Hodgson, whose team now have just one win from seven matches. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)