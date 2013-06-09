June 9 A depleted New South Wales Waratahs side leapt ahead with a three-try first half then cruised to a 28-13 win over the Western Force in their Super Rugby match in Perth on Sunday.

With a number of players injured and missing on Wallabies duty for the British and Irish Lions tour, the second-string Waratahs appeared determined to make a statement with lock Oliver Atkins, winger Cam Crawford and centre Tom Kingston all crossing to put their side 22-8 up at the break.

Prop Pek Cowan scored a first-half try for the Force and inside centre Kyle Godwin made it a nine-point game with his team's second in the 64th minute, but fullback Jayden Hayward missed both conversions in a forgettable night with the boot.

The Waratahs soaked up the late pressure, with scrumhalf Brendan McKibbin booting his second penalty goal and Bernard Foley sealing the win with the team's third penalty kick five minutes from the whistle.

The victory, in an abridged round of only two all-Australian clashes, meant the Waratahs preserve a mathematical chance of making the playoffs as the southern hemisphere competition pauses for three weeks for the international window.

The Waratahs will need to win their final match at home against the Queensland Reds on July 13 and hope a raft of results go their way. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)