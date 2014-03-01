March 1 The ACT Brumbies set up a 27-14 away win over the Western Force with a blitzkreig start to their Super Rugby match in Perth on Saturday.

Lock Scott Fardy, fullback Jesse Mogg and winger Robbie Coleman scored tries in the opening 22 minutes as the Canberra-based Brumbies went to the break 24-0 up after completely dominating the first half.

The visitors, who notched their first win of the season in their second game, eased up in the final minutes, allowing the Force to notch two soft tries to add some respectability to the scoreline.

Winless after two games, the Force were kept scoreless until the 77th minute when replacement back Jayden Hayward crossed over after a dash up the right wing from fullback Luke Morahan.

Number eight Ben McCalman added the Force's second try after the final hooter. (Reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Tony Jimenez)