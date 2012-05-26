May 26 Western Force pushed the visiting Lions one step closer to the wooden spoon by winning their Super Rugby match 17-11 in Perth on Saturday.

Force trailed 8-3 at halftime after an early try to Lions winger Michael Killian but scored two tries after the break to post their third win of the season after 14 weeks of the southern hemisphere provincial competition.

The Lions suffered their 11th loss of the season but cobbled a bonus point by finishing within seven points courtesy of a penalty kick after the siren by replacement back Ruan Combrinck.

Force captain David Pocock drew the Force level by barging over near the posts in the 58th minute and winger Napolioni Nalaga sealed the win in the 71st with his team's second try shortly after Lions flanker Derick Minnie was shown a yellow card.

The Johannesburg-based Lions remain two points behind the second-bottom Auckland Blues in their battle to avoid the wooden spoon.