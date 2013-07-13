July 13 The Western Force hammered home the reality of teams not taking games for granted as they upset the playoffs-bound ACT Brumbies 21-15 in their Super Rugby clash in Perth on Saturday.

The Brumbies had already won the Australian conference but could have temporarily moved into second place ahead of the Bulls with a bonus-point victory to earn an automatic semi-final place in two weeks.

They will now finish third irrespective of the result from the Stormers-Bulls match later and face the sixth-placed Cheetahs next week in Canberra, though their lack of execution and polish on Saturday could be a concern for coach Jake White.

"That was probably a really good wake up call for us going into a finals campaign," Brumbies captain Ben Mowen said in a televised interview. "The reality is we didn't play well.

"We didn't play good territory all game, our kicking let us down but you have to give it to the Force they were very enthusiastic ... and played really smart footy to expose us."

Prior to Saturday's game, the Force had won just three games and were in 14th place, but they had proven to be stubborn opponents, with eight of their 11 defeats by 10 points or less.

They took a surprising 14-3 lead at halftime, courtesy of tries to captain Matt Hodgson and Ben McCalman - both from quick tap penalties inside the Brumbies' 22-metre area.

The Canberra-based side, who prefer not to play expansively inside their own half, were unable to build phases and pressure and took until the 34th minute to get on the board when Christian Lealiifano slotted his first penalty attempt.

Force inside centre Junior Rasolea gave his side a 21-3 lead shortly after the break following a move from an attacking scrum.

The Brumbies struck back with tries to Tevita Kuridrani and lock Scott Farday to get back into the game but were unable to push for victory as they continued to turn the ball over.

"We had belief tonight for the full 80 minutes and knew that we could put them under pressure," Hodgson said. "We're happy to finish the season on such a great performance." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Justin Palmer)