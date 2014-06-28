PERTH, June 28 Four tries in the opening 17 minutes sealed a 40-14 victory for Auckland Blues over their Australian hosts Western Force in a Super Rugby clash in Perth on Saturday.

Flyhalf Ihaia West, who also kicked five conversions, proved the catalyst for his side with the opening try, followed in quick succession by scores from tight-head prop Charlie Faumuina, fullback Lolagi Visinia and veteran centre Ma'a Nonu that took the visitors into a 26-0 halftime lead.

They added two more scores in the second half through flanker Luke Braid and centre Pita Ahki as they ended a 13-game losing streak on the road.

The Force added some respectability to the scoreline in the second half with tries from hooker Nathan Charles and loose-forward Brynard Stander - both converted by Jayden Hayward. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Martyn Herman)