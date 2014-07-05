July 5 A late try from Nathan Charles helped Western Force keep their playoff hopes alive with a hard-fought 30-20 victory against the Queensland Reds in Perth on Saturday.

Australia winger Nick Cummins, who will play rugby in Japan next season to help provide for sick members of his family, and Ben McCalman scored first half tries to give the hosts a comfortable 17-3 lead.

But the Reds cut the deficit when Samu Kerevi crossed over and then levelled the scores at 20-20 when Albert Anae touched down. Mike Harris converted both tries and also kicked two penalties.

Charles calmed the nerves with a try in the 72nd minute after Jayden Hayward had scored his third penalty. Hayward also converted all three ties for the hosts. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)