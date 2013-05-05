May 5 The Western Force have released their leading try scorer Alfie Mafi after a number of discipline breaches, the Super Rugby side said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old winger missed last week's 41-7 loss to his former side, the ACT Brumbies, following a 'breach of internal standards' and the Perth team have opted to cut short his deal which was due to end at the conclusion of this season.

"This side has placed a very strong focus on its standards and earning respect as the foundations for the team culture," Rugby Western Australia CEO Mark Sinderberry said in a statement.

"Despite Alfie's standing as one of the competition's leading try-scorers, we will remain an organisation that is strongly committed to upholding its values and standards."

The Tongan-born Australian youth international was the leading try scorer for the Force last season and has scored five more in nine matches of this year's campaign.

The Force said both parties had agreed that releasing the utility back, who has also played at fullback and centre, was best so he could prepare for a move to the lucrative Japanese Top League. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)