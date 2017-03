March 22 Western Force (Australia) beat Waikato Chiefs (New Zealand) 18-15 (halftime 8-9) in their Super Rugby match at Perth Oval on Saturday.

Scorers:

Western Force - Tries: Matt Hodgson (2); Conversion: Sias Ebersohn; Penalties: Ebersohn (2)

Chiefs - Penalties: Aaron Cruden (4), Gareth Anscombe.