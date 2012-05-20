Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
May 20 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) beat Western Force (Australia) 32-31 (halftime 26-15) in their Super Rugby clash in Perth on Sunday.
Scorers:
Melbourne Rebels - Tries: Cadeyrn Neville (2), Gareth Delve, Cooper Vuna; Conversions: Kurtley Beale (3); Penalties: Beale (2)
Western Force - Tries: Napolioni Nalaga, Ben McCalman, Alfie Mafi; Conversions: David Harvey, Ben Seymour; Penalties: Harvey, Seymour (2), Brett Shehan (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.