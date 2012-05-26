May 26 Western Force (Australia) beat Lions (South Africa) 17-11 (halftime 3-8) in their Super Rugby match in Perth on Saturday.

Scores:

Force - Tries: David Pocock, Napolioni Nalaga; Conversions: Ben Seymour (2); Penalties: Seymour

Lions - Tries: Michael Killian; Penalty: Elton Jantjies, Ruan Combrinck