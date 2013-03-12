March 12 Australia scrumhalf Will Genia will make his long-awaited return from injury when he leads the Queensland Reds in their Super Rugby match against the Western Force on Saturday.

The 25-year-old half-back spent the last six months on the sidelines after injuring his knee while playing for the Wallabies against South Africa last September.

Genia, nominated for World Player of the Year award in 2011, will play only the first half of the match against the Force at Lang Park.

"Hopefully from then on I will be playing the full 80," Genia told reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday.

"I said they would have to handcuff me at halftime because I will want to get back out there.

"But I have to be smart, build up the endurance. It would be wise just to keep it to 40 minutes."

Genia looked at the brighter side of his long absence and sounded confident of being in good shape before the tour of the British and Irish Lions in June and July.

"I know I have done the hard work in getting my body right. It has actually been fortunate in a way because it has allowed me to have a full pre-season," he added.

"I am refreshed after being out of the game for so long. I am happy about my fitness and my head space." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)