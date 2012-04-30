(adds ARU statement, details)
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, April 30 Wallabies playmaker Will
Genia has made a stunning U-turn by deciding to re-sign with the
Queensland Reds two days after the Super Rugby team announced he
would join Western Force next season.
The Reds said in a statement on Monday Genia had signed that
morning until the end of 2015, scuppering the Perth-based
Force's bid to recruit the 24-year-old scrumhalf at the eleventh
hour.
On Saturday, the Reds had announced that Genia was leaving
the team at the end of the season to play for Force after not
being able to provide a competitive enough offer.
Genia said he had told the Reds' title-winning coach Ewen
McKenzie after Friday's win over the Auckland Blues that he was
set to defect to the Force, but had a change of heart over the
weekend.
"Ewen asked me after the game on Friday whether I was going
to be staying with the Reds and I told him I was going to join
the Western Force at the end of the season," he told reporters.
"But when I considered my options over the weekend I
realised it really didn't sit well with me and my heart was in
Queensland and that's where I want to play my rugby."
Genia added the caveat that the new Reds deal was subject to
a "top-up" by the Australian Rugby Union (ARU).
The ARU has final sign-off on Super Rugby contracts, which
are often linked to national contracts and include extra
payments and incentives to encourage top players to remain at
home rather than pursue bigger money deals overseas.
"The deal that I've signed here is subject to an ARU top-up
as well, so that discussion is something that needs to take
place and hopefully that works out because I want to stay,"
Genia told local reporters.
The ARU said they were yet to receive a contract from the
Queensland Rugby Union and were unable to start negotiations
with the player.
"We look forward to talking to Genia once those protocols
have been met," an ARU spokesman said.
REDS REVIVAL
Genia scored the match-winning try in last year's final
against the Canterbury Crusaders to seal the Reds' first title
in the competition's professional era and has been a key player
in the formerly struggling franchise's revival.
Local media reported Genia had been offered A$600,000
($627,000) a year to play with Force, well above the A$400,000
Queensland had tabled.
Force conceded they had lost their bid to bring Genia to
Perth and expressed disappointment at the player's backflip.
"While we respect that Will has changed his mind, and had
the right to do so, we are obviously disappointed following a
verbal agreement a few days earlier and the promise of the
paperwork to be signed and returned over the weekend following
his arrival back from New Zealand," Force CEO Vern Reid said.
Despite the team reporting his departure, negotiations
re-opened on Sunday. Genia said the Reds' initial offer had not
changed.
"I stayed because I want to stay," he told reporters.
"I love the environment, I love the culture and I love where
the club is heading and that's the reason I wanted to stay.
"The financial gain to move to Perth was quite significant
but it's not about money. It's about where I'm happy and this is
where I'd be happy.
"It was a scary thought to think I may not feel that way
about playing for another club ... Singing the team song in the
change room afterwards and thinking I would not have the
opportunity next year was a scary thought."
The Super Rugby champions have won five out of their nine
games so far this season and remain six points behind the
Canberra-based ACT Brumbies in the Australian conference.
The conference winners automatically qualify for the
southern hemisphere provincial competition's postseason.
Force have won only two games this season and are all but
out of the playoff race.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter
Rutherford/Patrick Johnston)
