Nov 2 England loose forward James Haskell has signed up to play Super rugby with the Otago Highlanders next season, the New Zealand Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

The muscular 26-year-old, part of the England squad at the recent World Cup, will join the Highlanders after a stint at Japan's Ricoh Black Rams and before returning to his former English club Wasps.

Haskell, who has won 42 caps for his country, can play in all three back row positions and was a surprise inclusion in the Highlanders squad when it was announced on Wednesday.

His former England team mate, flyhalf Danny Cipriani, is preparing for a second season of Super rugby with Melbourne Rebels after a controversial first campaign, in which he was suspended for breaching team protocols.

Haskell, who most recently played in Europe with French club Stade Francais, was one of three players reprimanded by England manager Martin Johnson for making lewd comments to a member of staff at the team's hotel at the start of the World Cup.

All five New Zealand teams announced their squads for the 2012 Super rugby campaign on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)

