March 26 All Blacks flyhalf Colin Slade will be
sidelined for the rest of the year after breaking his leg in the
Otago Highlanders' first Super Rugby defeat of the season at the
ACT Brumbies at the weekend.
The luckless Slade, who has won 10 New Zealand caps as
understudy to Dan Carter, had an operation on his injured left
leg in Canberra on Sunday and will play no further part in the
season.
Slade missed much of the last Super Rugby season when he
broke his jaw twice and when Carter was ruled out of the World
Cup last October, a groin strain of his own prevented the
24-year-old from making the most of his opportunity.
With his back-up Liam Sopoaga also ruled out for a lengthy
period with a shoulder problem, Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph
faces a desperate scramble to find another flyhalf before their
match against the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.
Adding to his problems, flanker John Hardie was also
condemned to a long period on the sidelines after breaking his
toe and missing the 33-26 defeat to the Brumbies, which brought
an end to their impressive run of four wins to start the season.
"It's pretty horrific, really," Joseph told the Otago Daily
on Monday.
"We don't do things by halves in the Highlanders. The one
thing I know about this group of guys is they are pretty tough.
They'll bounce back.
"It's a long season. We've had a great start but now we've
got to deal with some tough issues.
"I'm pretty proud of our guys. I think they've created
something quite special down here."
The Highlanders also started last season well but faded to
finish eighth and miss out on the playoffs.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter
Rutherford)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories