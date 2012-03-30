March 30 All Blacks flanker Adam Thomson grabbed a hat-trick as the Otago Highlanders ran in seven tries in a ruthless 43-12 dismantling of the Melbourne Rebels in a Super Rugby match at Invercargill on Friday.

The hulking blindside crossed on both wings in four minutes around halftime to allow the Highlanders to break free of the Rebels and he sealed the rout by trundling over the line for his third try eight minutes from time.

Fullback Ben Smith also grabbed a brace either side of the break as the Highlanders got back to winning ways with a bonus point victory after a surprise defeat at the ACT Brumbies last week ended their perfect start to the season.

The Rebels, who tasted victory for the first time this season last week, led for most of the opening half but ultimately their lack of possession allied to the superior power and pace of the Highlanders proved too much.

"I said to the guys I should maybe play one week on, one week off," Thomson, who missed the Brumbies match, said in a pitchside interview.

"We were disappointed last week in Canberra, we got beaten at the breakdown which is usually one of our strengths. It's good to close it out for a convincing win rather than scratching home by the odd point."

Highlander errors and the deadly accurate boot of Rebels flyhalf James O'Connor had kept the visitors ahead on the scoreboard until two minutes after the hooter sounded for the halftime break when Thomson crossed on the right wing.

The same unrelenting pressure allowed him to cross in the other corner soon after the restart and two minutes later, winger Kade Poki got reward for a fine display when he beat Rebels fullback Kurtley Beale in a footrace to put the hosts 24-12 ahead.

Skipper Jamie Mackintosh scored the fifth try before the hour mark after another energy-sapping series of attacks weakened the Rebels defence and from then on, it was all about damage limitation for the visitors.

Smith, who had opened the try-count after a neat step and offload from Poki in the first half, added his second after quick ball from attacking line-out before Thomson added the coup de grace for himself and his team.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)

