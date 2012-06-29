June 29 The Waikato Chiefs prevailed 27-21 in a
fierce physical contest against the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin
on Friday to secure a place in the Super Rugby playoffs and all
but end their opponents' hopes of post-season play.
The competition leaders were clinical with turnover ball and
ran in first half tries through winger Tim Nanai-Williams and
fullback Robbie Robinson before holding off a desperate late
charge from the home side.
The Highlanders were led manfully by All Blacks flanker Adam
Thomson but paid the price for inaccuracy at key moments of the
match and ultimately had to be satisfied with tries from
replacement hooker Andrew Hore and a late effort from winger
Hosea Gear.
The Highlanders were the only New Zealand team to have
beaten the Chiefs this season but the visitors quickly made it
clear they would not be blown away at the breakdown as they were
back in the first week of the competition.
They first struck after three minutes after stealing the
ball at a ruck deep inside their own half and quickly moved it
to rampaging centre Sonny-Bill Williams and then out to
Nanai-Williams, who reached over the line to touch down in the
tackle.
Flyhalf Aaron Cruden added the extras before Chris Noakes
got the home side on the scorebaord with the first of his three
penalties five minutes later.
Cruden kicked the first of his five penalties after 11
minutes but it was not until just before halftime that the
Chiefs put some daylight between themselves and the Highlanders.
Three minutes before the break, a Noakes kick was charged
down in midfield and again the Chiefs wasted no time in getting
the ball out wide, where Robinson was able to cross easily.
Cruden missed the conversion but added another penalty after
the hooter had sounded and when he clipped over another just a
minute after the restart, the Chiefs were 21-9 up.
Sometime boxer Williams was adjudged to have barged into a
Highlander runner in the 44th minute, provoking a fist-swinging
brawl that went on long after play had moved to the other side
of the pitch.
The Highlanders kicked the ensuing penalty to touch and the
Chiefs won the line-out but spilled the ball backwards allowing
Hore to pick it up and score through a scrum of bodies in the
46th minute.
Two more penalties from Cruden put the Chiefs a
comfortable-looking 27-14 up in the 68th minute but the
Highlanders were not yet ready to call time on their playoff
hopes yet.
With five minutes to go, a neat break by replacement back
Mike Delany got the Highlanders close to the Chiefs' line and
Gear burrowed over for a converted try to give the home side
hope that they might nick the win with another.
