March 15 Western Force held on to beat Otago Highlanders 31-29 in Dunedin on Saturday, claiming a sixth successive victory over the New Zealand outfit despite being reduced to 13 men for the final eight minutes of the Super Rugby clash.

Hooker Nathan Charles, flyhalf Sias Ebersohn, number eight Ben McCalman and centre Junior Rasolea had all scored tries to give the Perth-based Force a bonus point and a 31-16 lead with 23 minutes remaining.

They were forced to claim back-to-back victories for the first time in almost three years the hard way, though, when replacement lock Adam Coleman and McCalman were both shown yellow cards in the 72nd minute.

With time running out, Highlanders replacement back Hayden Parker scurried over the line to narrow the deficit to two points but his attempt to tie up the scores with the conversion failed when the ball came back off the crossbar. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)