May 30 Loose forward Jake Schatz's late try gave the Queensland Reds a 38-31 victory over the Highlanders and snapped a six-match losing streak for the 2011 Super Rugby champions in a Lang Park thriller on Friday.

After a dominant first half when they scored three tries to none, the Reds faced a stiff challenge in the second from the inspired Highlanders who drew level when Patrick Osborne and Fumiaki Tanaka scoring tries in the last five minutes.

Wallabies scrumhalf Will Genia shone on his 100th Super Rugby appearance, setting up two tries with the boot in what was the team's best display of a listless season.

Schatz scored two tries and fullback Mike Harris kicked five from five but it was Genia who came up with a man-of-the-match display as the Reds prevailed in the nine-try classic to climb off the bottom of the standings.

The Highlanders moved to fourth overall after gaining two bonus points. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Josh Reich)