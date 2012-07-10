Rugby-France lose injured flanker Chouly for Ireland trip
PARIS, Feb 20 France will be without flanker Damien Chouly away to Ireland in the Six Nations after he sustained an ankle injury during training on Monday, the French federation said.
July 10 Jamie Joseph will stay on as head coach of the Highlanders for another two years, the Super Rugby team said on Tuesday.
The former All Blacks flanker joined the struggling Dunedin-based franchise for the 2011 season of the southern hemisphere provincial championship and won plaudits for coaching them to eighth spot last year, narrowly missing out on a playoffs berth.
The Highlanders will again miss out this year after a horror run of injuries but still managed to win nine of their 16 matches. They have a bye in the last round of the regular season this weekend.
"We've made some real progress over the last couple of seasons, and I want to remain because I have my sights on a very clear goal - to take the Highlanders to a ... Super Rugby Final," the 42-year-old said in a statement. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues (1905) Newport Gwent Dragons v Leinster (1930) Munster v Scarlets (1935) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Rugby Treviso v Connacht (1230) Zebre v Ulster (1230) Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors (1305)
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (1945) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Saracens v Sale Sharks (1445) Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons (1500) Northampton v Worcester Warriors (1500) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26 FIXTURES (GMT) Bristol Rugby v Bath Rugby (1300) Wasps v Gloucester Rugby (1300)