April 12 ACT Brumbies (Australia) 30 beat Otago Highlanders (New Zealand)19 (halftime 17-12) in their Super Rugby clash at Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin on Friday.

Scorers:

ACT Brumbies - Tries: Henry Speight, George Smith, Joe Tomane; Conversions: Christian Lealiifano (3); Penalties: Lealiifano (2), Nic White

Otago Highlanders - Tries: Aaron Smith; Conversions: Hayden Parker; Penalties: Parker (4) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien; Editing by xxxxxxxx)