June 1 Otago Highlanders (New Zealand) beat Auckland Blues (New Zealand) 38-28 (halftime 29-7) in a Super Rugby match in Dunedin on Saturday.

Scores:

Highlanders - Tries: Ben Smith (2), Tamati Ellison, Hosea Gear; Conversions: Colin Slade (3); Penalties: Slade (3), Hayden Parker.

Blues - Tries: Waisake Naholo, Rene Ranger, Steven Luatua, Luke Braid; Conversions: Baden Kerr (4).