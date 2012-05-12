Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
May 12 The Wellington Hurricanes (New Zealand) beat the Otago Highlanders (New Zealand) 26-20 (halftime 9-14) in their Super Rugby match in Dunedin on Saturday.
Scorers:
Highlanders - Tries: Chris Noakes, Adam Thomson; Conversions: Noakes (2); Penalties: Noakes, Mike Delany
Hurricanes - Tries: Faifili Levave, Julian Savea; Conversions: Beauden Barrett (2); Penalties: Beauden Barrett (4)
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.