May 1 Highlights from week 10 of Super Rugby:

JAGUARES 73 KINGS 27

Argentina's Jaguares ran rampant at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires, crushing South Africa's Kings on the back of 11 tries and an utterly dominant display.

Number eight Leonardo Senatore grabbed a hat-trick as the Super Rugby newcomers returned home from a defeat to the Sunwolves in Tokyo to snap a seven-match losing streak and claim their second win of their debut season in style.

Centres Juan Martin Hernandez and Manuel Montero, winger Santiago Cordero, hooker Agustin Creevy, lock Matias Alemanno, fullback Emiliano Boffelli and scrum half Martin Landajo also crossed, while flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored 23 points from a try and nine conversions.

STORMERS 30 WARATAHS 32

Flank Michael Hooper scored the game-winning try two minutes from the end as the New South Wales Waratahs snatched victory against the 14-man Stormers at Newlands in Cape Town.

The Waratahs barged the home side off their own ball at a scrum five metres out and Hooper burrowed over under the posts as they took advantage of their numerical supremacy following a red card for winger Leolin Zas 25 minutes from time.

Their other tries came from centres Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau plus wing Rob Horne while lock Peter-Steph du Toit got two for the hosts after one from loose-forward Schalk Burger.

LIONS 17 HURRICANES 50

The Hurricanes ran in seven tries as they brushed aside South Africa's shell-shocked Lions to earn a bonus point victory at Ellis Park on Saturday.

For the New Zealander visitors, wings Cory Jane and Julian Savea crossed for two tries each to go with further scores for centres Matt Proctor and Vince Aso, and a fine solo effort from prop Reggie Goodes.

The Lions were never in the contest but did manage three tries through hooker Armand van der Merwe, centre Lionel Mapoe and flanker Jaco Kriel.

REDS 30 CHEETAHS 17

Scrumhalf Nick Frisby scored two tries as the Queensland Reds claimed a second win of the season, overpowering the Cheetahs, from South Africa, in Brisbane.

Number eight Curtis Browning also crossed the line for the home side as they put in a strong second half performance after the teams were locked 10-10 at the break.

Loose forward Uzair Cassiem and wing Raymond Rhule scored tries in vain for the Cheetahs as they slumped to back-to-back defeats on their tour of Australia.

HIGHLANDERS 23 BRUMBIES 10

The Highlanders produced a superb defensive effort while flyhalf Lima Sopoaga contributed 18 points to beat the Brumbies 23-10 in Invercargill on Saturday.

Sopoaga scored a try and added 13 points from the boot, including three second half penalties that slowly increased his side's lead as they soaked up immense pressure.

All Blacks fullback Ben Smith also scored an early second half try, while Brumbies hooker Josh Mann-Rea grabbed a try for the visitors with Christian Lealiifano adding a conversion and penalty.

BLUES 36 REBELS 30

The Auckland Blues squandered a big lead but held their nerve to beat the Melbourne Rebels 36-30 at Eden Park on Saturday, after referee Craig Joubert penalised the visitors from an attacking lineout in the closing stages of the match.

The home side led 36-18 with 25 minutes remaining following tries by James Parsons, Jerome Kaino, Charlie Faumuina, Ihaia West, Tevita Li and Lolagi Visinia, before Colby Fainga'a and winger Sefa Naivalau touched down for the Rebels.

The visitors then had an opportunity to win the game in the dying minutes from an attacking lineout but Joubert ruled their rolling maul had been stopped and a new one formed illegally, which gave the home side the relief they needed.

FORCE 20 BULLS 42

South Africa's Bulls rampaged to a bonus point victory over a spent Western Force in Perth on Friday.

Centre Jan Serfontein and hooker Adriaan Strauss bagged a brace of tries each to go with a score from number eight Hanro Liebenberg.

The visitors had a narrow 18-13 lead at the break, but pulled away in the second half to move level with the Stormers at the top of Africa Conference 1 on 28 points with both teams having played eight matches.

CHIEFS 24 SHARKS 22

The Chiefs held on grimly to stave off a late assault by the visiting Sharks and maintain top spot in the New Zealand conference after an energy-sapping clash in New Plymouth on Friday.

The Sharks scored three tries to two but costly lapses of discipline allowed Chiefs flyhalf Aaron Cruden to give the hosts breathing space with three penalties late in the second half after the game was locked 15-15 at the break.

Replacement hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle set up a tense finish with a late try for the Sharks but the Chiefs soaked up the final minutes deep in attack. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien, Ian Chadband and Ken Ferris)