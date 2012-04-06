(Corrects day 1st para)
April 6 The Wellington Hurricanes put last
week's extraordinary defeat behind them with a six-try, 42-18
victory over South Africa's Sharks in a sometimes fractious
Super Rugby encounter in New Plymouth on Friday.
The Hurricanes blew a 32-11 lead to lose to the Cheetahs
last week but there was to be no repeat at Yarrow Stadium as
Andre Taylor, Jack Lam, Julian Savea, Conrad Smith, Tim Bateman
and Jeremy Thrush crossed to give the home side a bonus point
and a fourth win in seven matches this season.
The Sharks, who scored second half tries through centre JP
Pietersen and fleet-footed hooker Craig Burden, will count
themselves unlucky to fall to such a heavy defeat despite
dominating possession and territory for large parts of the game.
"I was stoked the way the boys stood up," Hurricanes skipper
Smith said in a pitchside interview.
"We had a setback last week and were pretty disappointed but
we've worked hard (and) it showed some character to keep
knocking them over, they have some big boys."
It was powerful running that won the Hurricanes their first
try after 13 minutes when fullback Taylor tore through the
Sharks' defence with an impressive burst of pace to score his
fifth try of the season.
Flanker Lam added the second seven minutes later and the
third, the pick of the scores, came on the stroke of halftime
after another searing Taylor break resulted in winger Savea
touching down in the corner.
Hurricanes flyhalf Beauden Barrett kicked one of his two
penalties after a mass brawl on the half hour mark which also
resulted in Sharks' prop Jannie du Plessis and home flanker Karl
Lowe being shown a white card and facing possible further
disciplinary action.
Even with a 25-3 halftime lead, memories of last week's
47-38 defeat meant a Frederic Michalak penalty and Pietersen
early try in the second half would have left more than a few
Hurricanes fans nervous.
Smith, however, snared scrumhalf TJ Perenara's grubber kick
to score in the corner, his fellow centre Bateman caught his own
up and under to secure a fifth try and when replacement Thrush
crashed over the line with seconds remaining, the match was
already well won.
