By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, July 13
WELLINGTON, July 13 Hooker Dane Coles scored a
controversial try more than four minutes after the final hooter
had sounded to give the Wellington Hurricanes a 28-25 victory
over the Waikato Chiefs on Friday to keep their slim Super Rugby
playoffs hopes alive.
Coles had appeared to be have fallen short and then made a
double movement to get the ball over the line in the 85th
minute, but television official Mike Fraser ruled he had scored
the try.
Flyhalf Beauden Barrett then converted to give the home side
their slim victory and ensured they stayed in the hunt for the
playoffs, moving to 57 points on the table, though they need
other results to go their way to make the top six.
The Chiefs (64) had already secured top spot in the New
Zealand conference and at least second overall for the playoffs.
The home side were placed under early pressure from the
Chiefs, leaking a try to scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow that was
converted by Aaron Cruden, but then had the better of the next
25 minutes with winger Julian Savea scoring two tries, both
times finishing off superb build ups by the entire team.
Tighthead prop Ben May, however, was then given a yellow
card by referee Jonathan Kaplan for a dangerous tackle on Sonny
Bill Williams, and the Chiefs used the extra-man advantage to
level the score with a Cruden penalty and Ben Tameifuna try.
Barrett, who had earlier missed two penalties and a
conversion, gave the home side an 18-15 half time lead when he
slotted a penalty after the hooter had sounded.
The Chiefs increased the pressure in the second half,
virtually camping down in Hurricanes territory, with the home
side's only real attack inside the first 20 minutes after the
break leading to Cruden's try when he intercepted a Barrett pass
intended for Savea.
Cruden's try forced the Hurricanes to chase the game, making
numerous mistakes as they tried to force the play rather than be
as composed as they were in the first half, while the Chiefs
slowed the game down.
The Hurricanes, however, somehow managed to get down field
in the final minutes and recycle the ball continuously before
Coles scored the match winner to bring the 23,549-strong crowd
to their feet.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)