By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, March 30 Wellington Hurricanes coach Mark Hammett was prepared to put his side's 46-30 victory over South Africa's Southern Kings behind them on Saturday and target bigger Super Rugby challenges down the road.

The home side notched a bonus point inside the first 40 minutes with four tries then bumbled through the second half and never really put the visitors away until Brad Shields scored his side's fifth try with 15 minutes remaining.

Alapati Leuia then scored an intercept try with eight minutes remaining, while flyhalf Beauden Barrett added 16 points from the boot as the Hurricanes recorded their third successive win after dropping their first two games.

"Maybe coming off the bye (last week) some of our skills weren't where we want to be," Hammett told reporters at Wellington Regional Stadium.

"Hopefully we can put that one out of our system and be happy that we scored six tries, got five points in the bag and now we can go away and prepare for next week."

The Hurricanes opened the scoring early when Ben May notched his first Super Rugby try, in his 55th game, when he crossed in the third minute after some effective build-up work by both backs and forwards.

Captain Conrad Smith, scrumhalf TJ Perenara and lock Jeremy Thrush, also crossed to ensure the Hurricanes had secured a bonus point, while flyhalf Beauden Barrett slotted three conversions and penalty.

The home side, who dominated the forward exchanges in the first half were also their own worst enemies, as they gave away silly errors, which Kings flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis punished with three penalties that kept his side within touching distance, while he also converted Stephen Sykes' first half try.

"There was lots of good stuff, getting four tries in that first half," Hammett added. "The four tries were really well constructed."

The match, however, lost all shape after the break with the Hurricanes unable to get any momentum as they dropped the ball and were penalised heavily for silly errors.

"We attempted to do that in the second half but we were just a bit inaccurate.

"Sometimes that happens when you get leads and you feel like that you were right on top of it you don't quite put the screws in.

"At this level unless you're 100 percent on in terms of that intensity then it can happen."

Kings' centre Ronnie Cooke scored a 48th minute try, which Catrakilis converted to drag his side to 29-23.

The match, however, went into a dull arm-wrestle before Shields and Leuia scored to blow out the scoreline.

Replacement hooker Hannes Franklin grabbed the King's third try with less than five minutes remaining, though by then there was no chance of a comeback.

The Hurricanes host the New South Wales Waratahs next Saturday. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)